Young marriage faces age-old problems

Last year my siblings and I inherited some money. I was hoping that she would buy some basic accommodation (such as a condo) somewhere in our province in Canada.

My sister’s winter rental is ending and like clockwork she has just contacted me to see if she can stay with us for two nights.

I am really struggling with how to answer her. Part of me says to just go ahead and let her stay with us for a couple of days – but my wife and I don’t want to enable a lifestyle that depends on us having her in our home several times a year.

—Conflicted in Vancouver

Dear Conflicted: Your sister’s lifestyle does not depend on you hosting her. If you didn’t host her, she would find another way to accomplish what she needs.

You should only ask yourself whether you and your wife want to see her. Everything else aside — if you do, then welcome her.

All you have to do to change this dynamic is to say “no,” one time: “We’re not going to host you this season, but maybe next time.” You don’t need to make up an excuse, or supply a reason. In beautiful Vancouver, it would be easy for your sister to rent a room for a couple of nights.