You Need To Make This Mac and Cheese Today!

I scream, you scream for Mac n Cheese? Well… maybe that isn’t the saying, but this mac n cheese will have your taste buds screaming for more once you try it. Our contributor Sarah Garrison stands by this hearty recipe and says it is a crowd pleaser every time she makes it. Combining tried and true ingredients of flour, butter, and milk with the sharpest cheddar you can find will make this recipe a go to for every time someone says “bring some mac n cheese”. For a little added boost of flavor try throwing the recipe in the smoker instead of the oven.