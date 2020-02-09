Women's Mobile Museum: Photography show challenges art world's status quo

WATERLOO – The Women’s Mobile Museum exhibition asks, “Who is art for?,” and then answers the question: “You, & Us, too.” The show is the culmination of a residency that connected South African photographer Zanele Muholi with 10 Philadelphia women. The results challenge the status quo in the traditional art world, including social and economic barriers. It also supports the work of emerging artists.

The Forsberg Riverside Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts is the epicenter for this photographic exhibition that literally leaps off the walls with several large-scale digital wraps, striking portraits, self-portraits and examples of self-expression.

“The show virtually landed in our laps,” said WCA curator Chawne Paige, who explained that the project was organized by Lori Waselchuk, an award-winning photographer and exhibition and programs coordinator at the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center. Waselchuk, a Wisconsin native with local connections, sought a Midwestern location outside major metropolitan centers where the work has been previously displayed, in order “to begin a conversation that encourages women who may not have been able to tell their own stories to gain empowerment,” Paige explained.

