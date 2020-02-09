Women's Mobile Museum: Photography show challenges art world's status quo

WATERLOO – The Women’s Mobile Museum exhibition asks, “Who is art for?,” and then answers the question: “You, & Us, too.” The show is the culmination of a residency that connected South African photographer Zanele Muholi with 10 Philadelphia women. The results challenge the status quo in the traditional art world, including social and economic barriers. It also supports the work of emerging artists.
The Forsberg Riverside Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts is the epicenter for this photographic exhibition that literally leaps off the walls with several large-scale digital wraps, striking portraits, self-portraits and examples of self-expression.
“The show virtually landed in our laps,” said WCA curator Chawne Paige, who explained that the project was organized by Lori Waselchuk, an award-winning photographer and exhibition and programs coordinator at the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center. Waselchuk, a Wisconsin native with local connections, sought a Midwestern location outside major metropolitan centers where the work has been previously displayed, in order “to begin a conversation that encourages women who may not have been able to tell their own stories to gain empowerment,” Paige explained.
As visitors enter the galleries, a statement describes the Women’s Mobile Museum as reimaging a museum as a space where “women’s social and economic equality are a central tenet for the transformative experience of participants and audiences.”
Muholi’s dramatic black-and-white self-portraits open the show. Her intention was to “challenge the politics of race in the photographic archive,” according to reviews.
Through the residency, the artist-activist worked with poets, photographers, painters and digital artists to develop photography and visual storytelling skills. After the year-long collaboration, the Women’s Mobile Museum traveled in 2018 for six months with Muholi and the artists.
Works by Afaq, Shasta Bady, Davelle Barnes, Tash Billington, Iris Maldonado, Danielle Morris, Shana-Adina Roberts, Carrie Anne Shimborski, Muffy Ashley Torres and Andrea Walls are showcased in the traveling exhibit. The exhibition also features artwork by South African teaching artist Lindeka Qampi.
Overall the artwork reflects the artists’ diverse individual and collective experiences, the curator said.
“For one artist, Andrea Walls, this collaboration was the first time she had ever held a camera. Now her visual stories on Instagram are breathtaking. She has an amazing following,” Paige said.