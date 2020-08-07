Woman wonders about ‘outing’ friend’s husband

Now he says he’s depressed and unhappy with me and my weight, and that he can’t go on for another 50 years in a sexless marriage. This has hurt unimaginably. He says I’m dirty and disgusting and that I can’t raise a child.

I’m so scared. Now I’m pregnant and I don’t know what to do. Do I leave and move back to my parents’ house? I have a good job, and I could manage.

What confuses me is that after he says all this stuff, he’ll then say, “I’m sorry. I don’t want to break up and be the bad guy.” I feel so confused. I care for him a lot. I don’t even know what’s normal anymore.

— Scared

Dear Scared: You say you don’t know what is normal anymore, and so I’ll tell you. “Tony” is an abusive jerk. His behavior will get worse – possibly much worse — over time.

Your primary job in life now is to take care of yourself and your unborn child. If you have to move in with your folks until you can get soundly on your feet as a single mom, then you should do that.

I know this is very hard, but you can do it. Friends and family will help you, and you will recover your self-esteem once you are away from this toxic person.