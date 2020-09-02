Woman’s investment might not reach maturity

I don’t know what kind of status he would need to feel safe, but I don’t want to be the forever-girlfriend.

— Lady in Waiting

Dear Waiting: You equate marriage with having a stable future, but marriage itself does not transform people, and does not guarantee a specific outcome. You also seem to think your bailout money will be better invested if you two are married, but that is not the case. If you were married, you might end up responsible for his debts, and if he hid this debt, there could be more.

Your guy obviously does not intend to get married. Ever. You should make any big personal decisions based on that reality. He also shows poor judgment regarding his finances, and so co-investing in property seems like a bad bet.

Stop thinking about whatever “status he would need to feel safe.” You are a grown woman. You’ve been to the puppet show and you’ve seen the strings. Advocate for yourself! State your own wants and needs, and then watch his behavior, and believe what you see/hear.

No matter what, regardless of your marital status, if you choose to entangle your money with his, see a lawyer, get everything in writing, and make your transaction, if not your union, legal.