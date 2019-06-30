Oh, my knees.
These days, a morning spent working in the garden usually results in an afternoon of moans and groans — and a couple of Ibuprofens with a Diet Coke chaser. I’m no spring chicken anymore, my mom would likely point out (she was 89 when she died), and boy, my drumsticks sure get sore.
It seems to have happened overnight. I’ve become one of those gardeners who can point to a tree or shrub in my yard and recall planting it 15 or 20 years ago.
Gardening is still a pleasure, but it causes some pain. It happens to everyone. What you used do without even thinking about it – kneeling, squatting, bending over and straightening up – is troublesome. It takes longer to do the simplest chores because, face it; we slow down as we age. (Never mind that slowing down has ratcheted up my level of impatience).
If you suffer from repetitive motion injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, knee injury or a tricky back, you may want to hire someone to do chores like mowing, pruning, trimming and heavy-duty planting like trees. Grandkids can help with weeding and watering.
What’s been hardest is changing my gardening style. I used to be an “all-or-nothing” gardener, spending up to eight hours on a Saturday tackling everything from mowing the lawn and weeding the long front border, to pruning and trimming lilac, hydrangea and spirea bushes and the crabapple and maple trees. That’s just the front yard. On Sunday, I moved to the back yard and started all over again. Granted, by Sunday night I could barely crawl into bed, but everything got done.
You have free articles remaining.
Those days are gone. The spirit is willing; the knees not so much. I’ve wised up. Now I work in short spurts of energy and organize my chores — “must-do” and “maybe later.” When I’m weeding I wear protective knee pads and toss an old rug on the ground before kneeling.
I limit heavy-duty weeding to spring, and then pluck out offenders when I notice them. Let weeds get a little bigger so you can yank them out roots and all.
Some garden experts recommend raised beds. Just make sure they’re high enough, and not too deep or wide, or you’ll still have back and leg strain.
Scale back the size of your flower or vegetable garden. Grow vegetables and flowers in containers. Replace spent perennials with low-maintenance plants. Go vertical and grow vining vegetables on trellises.
Choose ergonomic tools with no-grip handles, smaller grips for smaller hands, shears with rotating heads, gooseneck hoes, long-handled tools, hose adapters that control water flow, no-kink and lighter-weight hoses. These can ease arthritic hands and fingers and keep your body upright, saving your back and wrists. I still swear by my old Garden Claw to weed and loosen soil.
Think about safety. Carry your cell phone with you into the garden. Have a garden stool handy to make it easier to lower and raise yourself without too much straining. Keep track of your hose and tools so you don’t trip over them. Wear protective glasses when pruning or trimming.
Finally, take time to smell the flowers and admire the beauty you created with your own hands and hard work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.