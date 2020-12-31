Winter brings seasonal affective disorder with it

Dear Doctor: My boyfriend and I live in northern Ohio, and I think we have that thing where you get depressed from not enough light. He’s kind of skeptical, but I really do think it’s happening. Can you describe the symptoms? Is there anything we can do?

Dear Reader: You’re referring to a condition known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Sometimes referred to as the winter blues, it’s a mental health condition that has been linked to the shorter days and longer nights of the fall and winter seasons. Although the exact causes aren’t yet known, researchers have explored several hypotheses. These include the idea that reduced levels of sunlight have an adverse effect on circadian rhythms, on levels of the brain chemical serotonin or on the hormone melatonin.

There’s also a link between distance from the equator and incidences of SAD.