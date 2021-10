Windows on Waterloo

WATERLOO -- The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m., tomorrow, to get an update from our Black Hawk County Health Dept..

Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Public Health Director, will join us to share about the important work they are doing.

This is available on zoom only and you may join by contacting the foundation at: info@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

