Wife says COVID means NO contact with hubby

I think it is also obvious — and necessary — for you to do some self-reflection; might there be a reason (or reasons) other than the pandemic for your wife to keep her distance?

Dear Amy: I love my two nieces. I lavished them with attention during their childhood. My sister (their mother), passed away and I kept in touch by attending graduations, visiting them in their relocated cities, and paying for entertainment and meals when we were together.

My nieces are now adults (late-20s/early 30s) and I continued to stay in touch, however, they have made no effort to reciprocate. They never return phone calls, visit, send holiday greetings, etc.

In fact, when I advised one niece that I was hurt that she didn't return my call (after she said "she'd call me back later”), she explained that younger people just say that and it doesn't really mean that they'll call later.

Additionally, she suggested that I should contact her in advance so she could “block out some time to talk." It seemed I had interrupted her important television viewing. This same niece had a graphic design business. I put in an order, but never received my order because she was "too busy" fulfilling others' orders and she said she "assumed" I would understand.