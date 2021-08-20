Widower ponders the heartache of dating

Dear Amy: What does it mean when there is activity online from your partner to another person?

Can it be considered cheating if they are on dating sites and texting other people outside of the relationship?

I feel like its cheating.

What do you think?

– Storm

Dear Storm: You get to decide what you consider cheating in your own relationship. And even if your partner doesn’t consider this sort of behavior “cheating,” you still get to decide whether to accept it.

Some couples agree to have open relationships that welcome the concept of continuing to play the field. Your partner may want this, but if you don’t, the most important thing is to be brave enough to own up to your own feelings and vulnerabilities, and to discuss your feelings with your partner.

Dear Amy: I just had to write in response to “Can’t Wait Forever,” who is about to turn 35 and has a ticking biological clock.

I was hoping that you would suggest that she harvest and freeze some of her eggs. Although I don’t know the cost that this entails, it might be a viable solution for her.