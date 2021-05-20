What’s The Temp? These 14 Popular Meat Thermometers Will Tell You

Whether you are a master chef or casual griller, meat thermometers are essential barbeque tools. There are many options available, each with its own advantages. To get you started, here is a list of 14 popular meat thermometers.

1. Weber iGrill Mini

Easy to use and extremely portable, the Weber iGrill Mini meat thermometer is great for grilling on-the-go. Connect to bluetooth and be immediately alerted when your food has reached the appropriate temperature.

2. Weber iGrill 3

For perfectly grilled food every time, look no further than the Weber iGrill 3 meat thermometer. This excellent barbeque tool has features like preset temperatures and a 250-hour battery life. Attach directly to your bbq and monitor the doneness of up to four cuts of meat at one time.

3. Inkbird Instant Read

The ultra fast Inkbird Instant Read meat thermometer responds in 3-5 seconds. With a 250mAH rechargeable lithium battery, this eco-friendly digital thermometer lasts up to 11 hours once fully charged.

4. Inkbird 4 Probes Digital