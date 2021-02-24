What free college might actually look like

Most state programs, such as Tennessee Promise and the Excelsior Scholarship in New York, which both offer four years of tuition-free public college, are last-dollar. That means students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and accept all need-based federal and state aid before the tuition-free benefit kicks in.

Most experts say a federally enacted program would likely be first-dollar, covering tuition costs before any other aid is applied.

That could increase the per-student impact of scholarships and state funding, says Edward Conroy, associate director of institutional transformation for the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.

“If we get a federal program that says we’re going to make tuition free and you can still receive any state or federal grants on top of that, that would be a robust program,” Conroy says. In that case, additional aid could go toward paying for additional expenses.

PELL GRANT EXPANSION MAY BE EASIER

There’s another path toward tuition-free college, though it doesn’t have “free” in the name: the Pell Grant.