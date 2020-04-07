What are viruses, and how do they work?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: Everybody is talking about the coronavirus right now, but I still don’t really know what a virus is. How do they work? Why don’t antibiotics kill them?

Dear Reader: You’re far from alone in your struggle to understand viruses. They are simultaneously simple and quite complex, and so small that it wasn’t until the invention of the electron microscope almost 90 years ago that we were even able to see them.

A virus is neither plant nor animal; it isn’t a bacterium, fungus or one-celled organism; and it can’t live or reproduce outside of a living host cell. Considering all that, it’s not surprising that the scientific community continues to debate whether or not viruses are even alive. In fact, it’s almost easier to talk about what a virus isn’t than to explain what it is. But we’ll do our best.

A single virus particle is known as a virion. It’s a packet of genetic material — either DNA or RNA — wrapped in a layer of proteins, known as a capsid. In many kinds of viruses, the protein shell is topped by a layer of lipids, a type of organic compound that’s roughly comparable to fat and is not soluble in water. Taken together, the protein and lipid structure is known as an envelope.