Wedding ideas worth a look

These new directions in weddings are worth watching and could be around for awhile.
Burgundy arrives
Burgundy is the new black. It looks great on practically all guys. Wear a burgundy jacket or a complete burgundy suit for polish that is softer than —and has more flair than—basic black. The color makes for lush floral arrangements and is strikingly pretty for bridesmaids.
Peach, blush, lavender, mint, pale blue — colors that have been on the charts for many years for weddings. But this fall we’ll see darker, more dramatic hues like burgundy, eggplant, navy, strawberry red shades, browns, as well as edgier black accents will hold their own.
Also, modern couples aren’t following the two- or three-colors max rule. Instead, their choices of color are about setting a mood for their wedding.
And expect to see darker, moodier palettes in flower choices.
Smaller wedding parties
The days are numbered for large groups of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Couples are opting for one or two attendants each, and putting the emphasis on their wedding being an intimate gathering of family and friends.
Look up!
Interior designers often describe a ceiling as a fourth wall — and one that shouldn’t be ignored. Bridal couples are learning that lesson and focusing more on ceiling treatments with dangling or vining flowers. Flowers can be draped from the ceiling to hang down in sweeps, or used to transform a chandelier, for example. Vines can wrap around wedding arches, too.
Texture
Create beautiful, textural settings at your reception tables using linens, different centerpieces or arrangements at each table. Try layering different table linens for effect and make sure tables have plenty of visual interest without being fussy or too crowded. Choose an invitation that has tactile appeal or contrasting finishes, such as a matte invitation bordered with shiny silver or gold.
You have free articles remaining.
Just desserts
After the wedding vows, food is high on the list of important details. Couples are enjoying offering new food experiences, such as sushi bars, farm-to-table dinners, creative desserts, appetizer stations and lots of unusual-for-weddings sweets like doughnuts, custard or mousse and frozen treats like ice cream and Popsicles for end-of-the-evening offerings.
Go woodsy
Rustic is out, woodsy is in. The beloved barn look is still a thing, but it’s getting a makeover to a more naturalistic, woody look. Greenery, fresh wild or garden flowers, outdoor setting in parks or forested setting are gaining favor. Burlap is fading as more wooden details take center stage, including signage, seating cards, table numbers, cake stands and tabletop arrangements. Cute forest animals are popping up on invitations, too.
Shapes to come
Geometric shapes are increasingly popular, as are terrarium-inspired vessels for centerpieces. Edwardian- and Art Deco-inspired engagement rings are elegant and intricate reminders of past history.
After-parties
Couples will be putting more effort and imagination into the after-party. After older guests leave, younger guests will stick around for more fun. This party can continue at the reception venue with more music and dancing, a late-night buffet, a variety of desserts, even pizza. Or it could be as simple as “everyone-meet-at-a-favorite-bar” or other hip location. (Remember to book ahead.)
The bride may change into a lighter dress or wedding pantsuit, for comfort’s sake. The groom also may want to switch to more casual attire.
Source: wedding wire, Martha Stewart weddings, wire services