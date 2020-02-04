Wedding ideas worth a look

These new directions in weddings are worth watching and could be around for awhile.

Burgundy arrives

Burgundy is the new black. It looks great on practically all guys. Wear a burgundy jacket or a complete burgundy suit for polish that is softer than —and has more flair than—basic black. The color makes for lush floral arrangements and is strikingly pretty for bridesmaids.

Peach, blush, lavender, mint, pale blue — colors that have been on the charts for many years for weddings. But this fall we’ll see darker, more dramatic hues like burgundy, eggplant, navy, strawberry red shades, browns, as well as edgier black accents will hold their own.

Also, modern couples aren’t following the two- or three-colors max rule. Instead, their choices of color are about setting a mood for their wedding.

And expect to see darker, moodier palettes in flower choices.

Smaller wedding parties

The days are numbered for large groups of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Couples are opting for one or two attendants each, and putting the emphasis on their wedding being an intimate gathering of family and friends.

