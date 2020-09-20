wcfsymphony 'Ready to Play'

“The most unique season in our history” – that’s how Rich Frevert describes the wcfsymphony’s 2020-21 season. The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled in-person performances this fall, but “we will reach out to our patrons through live-streamed concerts and online activities until it is safe to return to playing for live audiences.
The orchestra is “Ready to Play” and opens the season at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 with a live-streamed concert. Movements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings, op 20” will be performed in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday. Musicians will be on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
All events will be available free of charge through the wcfsymphony Facebook page, YouTube Channel and at wcfsymphony.org.
Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, the symphony also will present a series of online features, including collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team.
Online concerts will be announced on a rolling basis with performances planned for early November and December.
Upcoming events include additional virtual performances from GBPAC, live chats and insights from Weinberger, “Live from the Archive” broadcasts of past wcfsymphony concerts, individual musician performances and interviews, and the preview of a new concert project with renowned Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley. All events are subject to change.
“Ready to Play” is a new campaign to fund free online events, reach new patrons and keep the symphony healthy until live performances can return to the Great Hall stage.
Patrons and the public are being asked to make a special gift of $100 or more (in addition to Annual Fund contributions) to support the Ready to Play campaign. Gifts may be made by visiting wcfsymphony.org/support-us, calling 273-3373 or mailing a check to wcfsymphony, Gallagher Bluedorn PAC #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.
