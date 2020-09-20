wcfsymphony 'Ready to Play'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The most unique season in our history” – that’s how Rich Frevert describes the wcfsymphony’s 2020-21 season. The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled in-person performances this fall, but “we will reach out to our patrons through live-streamed concerts and online activities until it is safe to return to playing for live audiences.

The orchestra is “Ready to Play” and opens the season at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 with a live-streamed concert. Movements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings, op 20” will be performed in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday. Musicians will be on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

All events will be available free of charge through the wcfsymphony Facebook page, YouTube Channel and at wcfsymphony.org.

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, the symphony also will present a series of online features, including collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team.

Online concerts will be announced on a rolling basis with performances planned for early November and December.