When it comes to fitness, walking is one of the best forms of exercise. Simply putting one foot in front of the other and adding a little oomph to your step has been shown to help maintain a healthy weight, strengthen bones and muscles, improve balance and coordination, and even aid in managing heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes according to the Mayo Clinic. If the physical benefits weren’t enough for you to get up and start stepping, the mood lift from “feel good chemicals” and brain boost from increased blood flow to the brain, should be. Only problem? Walking can get stale.
Strolling the same path each morning or continually passing that same tree on the trails can get old. But you don’t have to let monotony ruin your walk. Reach your active-minute goals while staying entertained with these fresh tips.
Go on a listening walkInstead of playing that same old walk/run playlist, unplug and tune in to your surroundings. How many different sounds can you hear on your usual route?
Test out new techWearables, like the Fitbit Versa, make it easy to track your steps. It has been shown that smartwatches can help people remain diligent in achieving their fitness goals.
Take in a visual feastTransport yourself far from the everyday by thinking of your walk as an adventure. Absorb the visual beauty that familiarity makes easy to overlook. See how many different birds or flowers you find on your usual path. What shapes can you find in the clouds today?
Learn something newTurn your walk into an educational session. Maybe listen to a language podcast each time you’re out and use the rest of your walk to practice what you learned.
Be an anthropologistBecome a surveyor of your surroundings 365 days a year. Take a photo of your favorite tree or vista every day and create a catalogue of both natures’ beauty through the seasons and your dedication to get in your steps.
Make the most of a mileDraw a 1-mile radius around your home, strap on a backpack, and walk any errands that fit into that circle. You might be surprised by how much you can get done on foot. Reducing your carbon footprint is an environmental bonus!
Go on a streakChallenge yourself to see how long you can keep up a daily walking habit. Start by trying to walk 30 minutes every day for a week, then two weeks, and then three. Before you know it, you’ll have met the goal of walking 30 minutes a day for 30 days in a row.
