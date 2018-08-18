WATERLOO – Judy and George Marshall were beguiled by handcrafted oak woodwork, leaded glass windows, original light fixtures and a spacious front porch in their 1908 American Foursquare at 316 Walnut St.
“We’re outdoor people and moved out to the front porch where we’ve made lots of friends in the neighborhood. We love showing it off. The house has such charm, and it’s well-built with slow-growth lumber and has a water heat system that still works beautifully,” says George.
Their home is one of six homes and one building being featured on the Tour of Classic Homes on Saturday, presented by the Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses.
The Marshalls bought the house in 2012. Originally they began working on it with friends from Harvest Vineyard Church in 2009 as a ministry project, but when plans changed, the Marshalls decided to take the leap.
“It was in a neglected state, but still well-preserved. The house really needed some TLC,” George explains. They restored it to a single-family dwelling and remodeled the kitchen, as well as enclosing a back porch. Several stained glass windows were added in the 1970s, installed by the Amish to appear original.
Dave and Karen Sigl’s English-style home designed by noted architect Cleve Miller and built in 1936 will be featured on the tour. Located at 870 Prospect Blvd., the stone house has such distinct features as numerous arches, original trim and hardwood flooring and 11-inch thick walls. Previous owners converted the screened-in porch into a four-season room, and the Sigls have updated the kitchen and bathrooms.
Architect Mortimer Cleveland designed home at 242 Prospect Ave., built in 1924 for Mrs. Anna Black, the widow of James Black, founder of Black’s Department Store. Now owned by Kathy Elick and Ed Huffstetler, the Italian Renaissance-style home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It is constructed of wire-cut multi-colored rough brick with dark chocolate mortar. The circular design on both the first and second floors is notable, as are multiple storage units – closets, cupboards and chests of drawers – built into the home. The kitchen was remodeled by previous owners.
Cammie Scully’s home at 605 Riverside Drive, was built in 1937 as a summer cottage. It has grown by several additions over the years, including a porch to take advantage of the river views, as well as a living room, a garage with a master bedroom above that has been converted into Scully’s studio and a detached garage at the front of the house. She purchased the home in 2004 and spent a year refurbishing it.
Floods in 2008 and 20156 caused extensive damage that resulted in total reconstruction. However, Scully was able to save her extensive collection of American contemporary ceramics, Midwest paintings, sculptures, mixed media and other artwork and collections that are displayed throughout the home.
When Sunnyside Country Club opened at its present location in 1971, Mary Ellen and George Warren hired Art Burns to build an Old English-style house on a lot near the golf course at 3638 Inverness Road. Completed in 1976, the home features multiple levels, including a lower-level room built around an 1880 Brunswick pool table, and a bar area with custom-designed stained glass. Their pergola overlooks the golf course.
Hugh and Jane Field purchased their 100-year-old home at 561 Sunset Road in 1974. They were attracted to the home’s woodwork and crown molding and its size to accommodate their family. The home was built by the Franks, original owners of Palace Clothiers. Burton Field purchased the store, which is now run by his son, Hugh. This is the second oldest house in the neighborhood and has undergone major revisions in keeping with the style of the house.
Also featured on the tour is the Masonic Temple at East Park Avenue and Mulberry Street. Visitors can see the restoration and renovation progress of the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. John G. Rahlston designed the building which was completed in 1928 in Phoenician Revival style.
The four-story structure is built over a raised basement; however, the top two floors were never finished. A grand staircase flows up to the main floor and down to the basement. The second floor rings the first floor around a double-height ballroom.
Brent Dahlstrom purchased the building in 2013. With the guidance of SlingShot Architects, he is completing the third and fourth floors to create 13 luxury lofts and 14-single-story apartments surrounding a center atrium. The apartments will contain full-sized kitchens, and there will be common-area amenities.
