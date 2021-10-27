Waterloo Career Center Hosts Annual Event

WATERLOO -- Today from 3:30-5 p.m., the Waterloo Career Center (WCC) will host its annual Fall Career and Technical Education Advisory Meeting. More than 50 business partners typically attend this event.

“This meeting is a unique opportunity to gather together our instructors, our business partners, and representatives from Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa,” said Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman. “It’s a chance for us to celebrate and express gratitude for the incredible work underway with our partners as well as to discuss current efforts within each of our distinct Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.”

The WCC, launched under Lindaman’s leadership, has grown its partnership and donor support, internships, and apprenticeship offerings. Enrollment has also steadily grown over the years with the academic experiences, exclusively available through the WCC, serving students from 10 school systems in the Cedar Valley.

“This gathering supports WCC efforts to stay current with our curriculum and with what is current best practice in business and industry,” said Jeff Frost, Executive Director of Professional Technical Education. “It also gives us a chance to discuss the future vision for the Waterloo Career Center.”

The gathering will include information on the expansion of programs at the WCC, a review of what various business partnership models can look like with WCC, information about our new work-based learning program, and breakout sessions with business partners and post-secondary partners.

“We want to ensure that business partners have a say in this vision and the direction in which we are heading,” said Frost. “While it’s a wonderful chance to celebrate the efforts that have made such a positive impact on our students and in our community, it’s also an incredibly valuable opportunity for us to better understand what the needs are for the future workforce.”

