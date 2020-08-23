WATCH NOW: SMACK {pack}: Michelle Stricker spreads uplifting messages through handwritten cards

CEDAR FALLS – When Michelle Stricker heard about the damage caused by this month’s derecho disaster in eastern Iowa, she randomly contacted people she knew and sent out 10 SMACK {packs} to victims and workers. The packs are filled with words of encouragement and support, including “Iowa Strong.”
Stricker founded SMACK {packs} at her kitchen table in March as an online business after shuttering her professional photography business during the COVID-19 pandemic. SMACK is an acronym for “spreading messages of affirmation + compassion + kindness.”
“I’m a busy body — I have to be doing something, and I looked around at what I could do at home. I wanted it to be positive and uplifting. During this pandemic, I thought the world needed more hope. I’d already started one business, so I wasn’t afraid to start another one.”
Stricker’s handwriting is the foundation of SMACK {packs}. Since childhood, writing and penmanship has been her form of therapy. “I wrote things for my family, for my friends, I doodled and practiced writing letters of the alphabet. It’s just something I love to do.”
Each SMACK {pack} contains 100 4-by-4-inch cards with short handwritten messages and sayings printed on cardstock. There is the original box and boxes on such themes as faith, grief, fitness, work, kids and couple. Her 11-year-old daughter wrote the teen pack — “she inherited my penmanship,” said Stricker. An unfiltered pack will soon be released.
Messages range from “Baby Love,” “Your face. I miss it,” “You are amazing – remember that,” “Hey Warrior. Keep Going.” and “You will be okay – storms don’t last forever” to “I hope your dreams stay big and your worries stay small,” “Never apologize for being you,” and “It is well with my soul.”
“I come up with sayings, find sayings, write down things I’ve been told, things I’ve read. I received a card at one time that said “You will heal,” and that stuck with me. It changed my life. I was uplifted, and I want my SMACK {pack} sayings to do the same thing,” Stricker said.
Once cut, the cards containing the sayings are stacked and packed into matte black boxes. It’s a family affair. Her daughter and son, 8, and husband, Nate, help fold and pack the boxes.
The teacher-themed pack has become a best-seller locally and nationally. In addition, Stricker directed community efforts to raise more than $10,000 to put more than 400 teacher SMACK {packs} directly in the hands of teachers at area schools.
Anyone who purchases any $35 pack can give the whole pack as a gift or spread the cards around individually in random acts of kindness. Stricker has seen the cards tucked under car windshield wipers, in doors, lunchboxes, on mirrors, colored and framed as art, left on tables in restaurants for wait staff and used as bookmarks, for example.
Packs, envelopes, frames, stickers, totes, hats and T-shirts can be purchased at www.shopsmackpacks.com.
Stricker has shipped SMACK {packs} to customers in 38 states. There is immediate local pickup available in the metro area, and she now sells SMACK {packs} in six retail shops, including Well & Far in Hudson, Wild Hare in Shell Rock, Frayed Feather in Waverly, and Mud & Honey.
