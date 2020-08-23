WATCH NOW: SMACK {pack}: Michelle Stricker spreads uplifting messages through handwritten cards

Messages range from “Baby Love,” “Your face. I miss it,” “You are amazing – remember that,” “Hey Warrior. Keep Going.” and “You will be okay – storms don’t last forever” to “I hope your dreams stay big and your worries stay small,” “Never apologize for being you,” and “It is well with my soul.”

“I come up with sayings, find sayings, write down things I’ve been told, things I’ve read. I received a card at one time that said “You will heal,” and that stuck with me. It changed my life. I was uplifted, and I want my SMACK {pack} sayings to do the same thing,” Stricker said.

Once cut, the cards containing the sayings are stacked and packed into matte black boxes. It’s a family affair. Her daughter and son, 8, and husband, Nate, help fold and pack the boxes.

The teacher-themed pack has become a best-seller locally and nationally. In addition, Stricker directed community efforts to raise more than $10,000 to put more than 400 teacher SMACK {packs} directly in the hands of teachers at area schools.