WATCH NOW: Reopening museums, art centers may look different -- and their virtual world is here to stay

WATERLOO --On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds lifted COVID-19 restrictions on museums, which could begin reopening on Friday. But it’s more complicated than simply throwing open the doors and letting the public inside, said Kent Shankle, executive director at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“It’s hard for everyone to grasp what the landscape looks like going forward. We have prepared and submitted a pretty robust reopening plan, but we don’t have dates yet because it will be a phased and measured reopening,” Shankle explained. The WCA is a municipal nonprofit center operating under the auspices of the city’s Waterloo Cultural and Arts Commission.
In addition to art galleries and the Phelps Youth Pavilion, WCA must also plan for the safe and fiscally responsible reopening of public meeting spaces and wedding venues, a café, a boathouse and more.
“A lot of different things happen in our building and public safety is our number one priority. The center houses so many different kinds of activities and experiences, many happening simultaneously and with overlapping. The equation for how to open in a safe manner is complicated because some of those functions don’t move in tandem.”
Museums and art centers may look different, too. Shankle said staff has taken advantage of the coronavirus closure to renovate and refurbish exhibit and make repairs, particularly in the Youth Pavilion’s Junior Art galleries. Social media has been ramped up to include activities and crafts for kids, spotlight art from the collections, including such unusual objects as a miniature fantasy coffin from Ghana, trivia contests and virtual art tours. Online demonstrations, mini classes and workshops are being planned. On the low-tech side, a miniature house sits outside the main entrance and is filled with craft materials and art supplies available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays to take home.
“We’re also focusing on public art initiatives like having people do chalk murals on sidewalks and the trail. If they contact us with an idea, we will provide a set of artists’ chalk and ask them to share their mural with us. We’re also moving forward with ideas for additional downtown murals and an outdoor sculpture court behind the center,” he added.
At the Grout Museum District, plans are moving forward with reopening the Grout Museum and the Iowa Veterans Museum next month, perhaps opening first for members and then the public, said Director Billie Bailey.
“We want to see how things go before we open the Imaginarium, which is such a high-touch, interactive environment, then we’ll inch toward reopening other facilities [Rensselaer Russell House and Snowden House]. It’s going to be a mixed bag. We want to be sure we can manage all the protocols being put into place and bring in the staff for training on safety protocols,” she explained.
There also may have been a silver living – or at least a few good lessons – in the COVID-19 closures for local museums and art centers. “It’s forced us to become more adept with using social media,” said Collin Heidemann, Grout Museum District’s director of marketing and visitor services.
“We had time for the staff to shift and redirect its focus and learn how to do all this – filming, editing and releasing videos online and producing other content that encourages people to engage with the Grout. I think we’ll keep rolling with digital and interactive programming after we reopen. The world is going to feel the impact of COVID-19 for a long time,” he said.
The Grout has produced and released numerous creative, fun and educational videos throughout the pandemic on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. On Mondays, the spotlight is on critters housed at the Imaginarium, including snakes. “Voices of Iowa” features interview highlights with area veterans, as well as other community members, on Tuesdays, and Thursdays is reserved for toddler time.
“Way-Back Wednesdays” puts the focus on archival photographs of buildings, neighborhoods, history and events that have taken place over the years. Items from the Grout’s extensive historical collections that aren’t on public display have been showcased. On Fridays, Director of Education Brandon Ramirez is in the Imaginarium basement performing science experiments.
At Cedar Falls’ Hearst Center for the Arts, the staff is busy figuring out how to put “summer camp in a box,” said Heather Skeens, executive director. “If we have to cancel our summer camps, we want to make sure we’re prepared to have something for the community, like themed summer camp kits, and maybe a live instructor online for one or two days out of the camp.”
The Hearst Center will begin a phased reopening in early June. The actual date is expected to be announced next week. “When we open the doors, a new exhibit will already be hanging – ‘Lasansky Collection: Works So Large You Can Stand Six Feet Apart’ featuring work by Mauricio Lasansky. There won’t be a formal opening, and we won’t start public programming until July. We are eager to have people in the building again and get back to providing programming,” she said.
Safety protocols will include face masks, limits on the number of people in the galleries, and social distancing. “We’re talking about how we’ll handle performances and concerts in Mae Latta Hall and the party on the patio in July. We’ll have caps on the size of classes so we can make sure people are six feet apart.”
The center is offering a series of virtual workshops now and in June, including such topics as how to make a cloth cement planter, how to make ceramic garden creatures, craft a felt journal cover and make interlocking Byzantine bracelets. There are fees and craft kits for the individual projects. Registration is required. Classes are live via GoToMeeting. Kits can be picked up at the center or delivered.
“We’re keeping them as small groups so people can have good interaction with the instructor. We didn’t want these to be passive experiences, and for people to feel that they’re getting the same instruction they’d get in person,” she said.
Followers have been contributing original Haiku poems and illustrations to the Hearst’s Facebook page, and the indie folk duo Amelia and Melina Gotera, who grew up in Cedar Falls, shared a special song. “What’s great about being in this community is, it’s nice to see our friends and neighbors and what they’re doing,” Skeens said.
The Cedar Falls Historical Society will reopen the Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum on May 28 and the Ice House Museum and Little Red Schoolhouse on May 30. That has meant putting into place safety and social distancing protocols for the public, volunteers and staff, as well as roping off many exhibitions of historic artifacts. “We have artifacts that can’t be touched and can’t be sanitized without causing permanent damage. People can view them from a safe distance,” said Carrie Eilderts, CFHS executive director.
Last week the staff did a complete walk-through of all CFHS buildings creating lists of everything that needed to be done in anticipation of reopening, as well as the unique challenges for each facility. During the shutdown, staff engaged with audiences on Facebook, providing posts on interesting historical facts, history related to national days or events, virtual tours and sharing archival photos.
“We definitely will continue to utilize social media as we move forward. Some people won’t feel comfortable returning to physical spaces like museums anytime soon. Social media allows us to connect with our audience no matter where they are,” Eilderts added.
