WATCH NOW: Reopening museums, art centers may look different -- and their virtual world is here to stay

“We’re also focusing on public art initiatives like having people do chalk murals on sidewalks and the trail. If they contact us with an idea, we will provide a set of artists’ chalk and ask them to share their mural with us. We’re also moving forward with ideas for additional downtown murals and an outdoor sculpture court behind the center,” he added.

At the Grout Museum District, plans are moving forward with reopening the Grout Museum and the Iowa Veterans Museum next month, perhaps opening first for members and then the public, said Director Billie Bailey.

“We want to see how things go before we open the Imaginarium, which is such a high-touch, interactive environment, then we’ll inch toward reopening other facilities [Rensselaer Russell House and Snowden House]. It’s going to be a mixed bag. We want to be sure we can manage all the protocols being put into place and bring in the staff for training on safety protocols,” she explained.

There also may have been a silver living – or at least a few good lessons – in the COVID-19 closures for local museums and art centers. “It’s forced us to become more adept with using social media,” said Collin Heidemann, Grout Museum District’s director of marketing and visitor services.