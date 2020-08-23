WATCH NOW Ready to Play: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony launches online concert season

Focusing on local musicians will “really humanize them and give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how everything fits together in presenting a concert,” Frevert said.

Some players have been reticent about returning to the stage, and “other musicians want to get back to work and do it safely. All of our musicians have activities beyond the symphony. Some are grappling with issues of school and teaching this fall,” Weinberger said.

He said the pandemic “has been an existential moment for us. It’s impossible to do things in a traditional way. Our digital focus has created an immersive context for music, bringing people inside the music in a way we don’t have time for in a traditional concert. To me, that’s been the most positive thing that’s come out of all of this.”

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, the symphony also will present a series of online features, including collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team. “Some of the kids studied Beethoven and listened to his music at a summer camp and produced visual art based on their reactions to what they learned and heard,” Weinberger said.

Online concerts will be announced on a rolling basis with performances planned for early November and December.