WATCH NOW Ready to Play: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony launches online concert season

CEDAR FALLS – “The most unique season in our history” – that’s how Rich Frevert describes the wcfsymphony’s 2020-21 season. The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled in-person performances this fall, but “we will reach out to our patrons through live-streamed concerts and online activities until it is safe to return to playing for live audiences.
“We will build the season as it goes,” said Frevert, executive director.
The orchestra is “Ready to Play” and opens the season at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 with a live-streamed concert. Movements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings, op 20” will be performed in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday. Musicians will be on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
All events will be available free of charge through the wcfsymphony Facebook page, YouTube Channel and at wcfsymphony.org.
“We’re keeping the musician counts pretty low. We’re only going to have a limited number safely on stage at one time, 11 or 12 musicians. The Beethoven centerpiece works well with that size ensemble,” said Jason Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor.
“What’s nice about smaller ensembles is that we can showcase the musicians. I hope players will talk about their experience with the Septet, and I’ll be doing a full commentary and mixing additional media into the concert. It will bring a little richer experience to the performance,” Weinberger explained.
Focusing on local musicians will “really humanize them and give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how everything fits together in presenting a concert,” Frevert said.
Some players have been reticent about returning to the stage, and “other musicians want to get back to work and do it safely. All of our musicians have activities beyond the symphony. Some are grappling with issues of school and teaching this fall,” Weinberger said.
He said the pandemic “has been an existential moment for us. It’s impossible to do things in a traditional way. Our digital focus has created an immersive context for music, bringing people inside the music in a way we don’t have time for in a traditional concert. To me, that’s been the most positive thing that’s come out of all of this.”
Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, the symphony also will present a series of online features, including collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team. “Some of the kids studied Beethoven and listened to his music at a summer camp and produced visual art based on their reactions to what they learned and heard,” Weinberger said.
Online concerts will be announced on a rolling basis with performances planned for early November and December.
“We’re not ready to announce the holiday season just yet. It depends on what we decide about New Year’s Eve and where we’re at with the virus. If we decide that we can’t do the celebration the way we want to present it, we’ll look at doing a holiday concert. That decision will come within the next few months,” Frevert explained.
“Our online concerts are a pretty low-risk way for people to sample us and find out what we’re all about.”
Upcoming events include additional virtual performances from GBPAC, live chats and insights from Weinberger, “Live from the Archive” broadcasts of past wcfsymphony concerts, individual musician performances and interviews, and the preview of a new concert project with renowned Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley. All events are subject to change.
Frevert said the orchestra will experience a considerable loss of ticket revenue during the season. Ready to Play is a new campaign to fund free online events, reach new patrons and keep the symphony healthy until live performances can return to the Great Hall stage.
Patrons and the public are being asked to make a special gift of $100 or more (in addition to Annual Fund contributions) to support the Ready to Play campaign. Gifts may be made by visiting wcfsymphony.org/support-us, calling 273-3373 or mailing a check to wcfsymphony, Gallagher Bluedorn PAC #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.
“We were able to finish the 2019-2020 season in the black financially, which is good. We’re trying to be prudent and manage the financial situation,” Frevert said. The orchestra received a PPP COVID-19-related forgivable loan this spring and an Iowa Arts Council grant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!