WATCH NOW: 'Opera Houses of Iowa': Uncovering cultural, historic impact on rural state

Glenn and Poole then divided the state and went their separate ways, sometimes with students in tow, exploring still-or-once beautifully appointed houses and utilitarian halls, excavating artistic drop curtains and scenery panels from beneath decades of dust, crawling through windows and over roofs to get inside some buildings, braving bee infestations and creeping through inches of pigeon droppings and skeletons on the quest to document each standing opera house.

They also found details on touring stock companies and acting troupes in collections of historic theatrical guides.

One of the oldest theaters, the three-story brick Steyer’s Opera House built in 1870 and remodeled in 1875 in Decorah, proved to be a bonanza. “When we found it, it was junk storage. We brought in a group of students and faculty from UNI and Briar Cliff and cleaned it out. Under sheets on the floor, we found a stack of old scenery, full sets of wing-and-groove scenery, probably the oldest we found anywhere and most painted and signed by Harry Dressler from Chicago in 1875,” Glenn said.