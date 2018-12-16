As acorn, butternut and other winter squash varieties are finding their way from oven and stovetop to the dining table for holiday feasts or weeknight suppers, new varieties are being introduced for 2019.
The National Garden Bureau offers descriptions for new winter squash varieties that could find their way into your garden next season:
“Baker’s Choice Marbled” is described as a delicious winter squash and a culinary delight. Mottled fruits in green and salmon/orange are produced on semi-bush plants that reach 18 to 24 inches tall. Each plant produces up to 15 fruits. Each squash is flat and round, weighing three to five pounds. Flesh is light orange and dense with a dry texture and nutty flavor.
“Amish Pie” is an heirloom pumpkin that originated in 1999 from an Amish gardener in Maryland, according to NGB. Plants reach 18 to 24 inches tall and produce fruits that weigh 60 to 80 pounds. The fruit is recommended for canning. Its flesh is thick, sweet and moist, considered perfect for making pies. Fruits mature in about 100 days.
“Turk’s Turban” is a distinctive turban-shaped squash in red, orange and green with white stripes and scarlet tops. It’s an heirloom variety from France dating back to the 1820s. NGB says “it is excellent for fall displays and resembles a small orange butternut squash with a colorful turban.” Plants produce fruit that is 7 to 9 inches in diameter and about 5 pounds. The orange, thick flesh is perfect for baking and stuffing.
“American Tondo” is an heirloom pumpkin that matures in 100 days. These pumpkins are orange with mottled green stripes and large ribs produced in large numbers on a vining plant. Fruits weigh 8 to 10 pounds.
“Specter” is an off-white pumpkin that matures early. The fruits are lightly warted and measure 9 to 12 inches in diameter. Each weighs from 12 to 20 pounds. Handles are firmly attached. Plants are resistant to powdery mildew.
