Wake up and smell the yard signs

Lately I’ve become really frustrated and jealous of the amount of attention and time he gives to his friends.

He will spend days and evenings with his friend group several times a week and over the entire weekend, where I typically see him only once or twice per week.

His group of friends all work at the same company, so I don’t feel like I belong among them, and because I’m not his “girlfriend,” I can’t raise the issue to be more demanding of his time and attention.

I want him to love his friends, to do fun things, and have personal enrichment in the people he surrounds himself with.

But I feel like I’ll never be brought into the fold if my time with him is so limited because he’s always busy elsewhere.

I am more than willing to be patient, but I need help overcoming the unwanted resentment I have building toward his friends.

What is your unbiased opinion?

— Not a Girlfriend