Wake up and smell the yard signs

Dear Amy: My neighbor “Joe” and I are friendly political rivals.
Joe is a liberal Democrat, while I am a conservative Republican.
There is no animosity between us. We each have lawn signs supporting our preferred candidates.
The problem is that Joe’s daughter refuses to bring his grandchildren to visit while I am displaying my sign.
Joe has asked me to take down my sign so that his daughter will bring the children over.
I have agreed to do so, if he will take down his signs, as well.
Joe has agreed to do so, but his daughter will also NOT visit if he takes down his signs.
My stand is that we both display, or we both take down.
I am willing to compromise, but not capitulate.
Am I being unreasonable?
— Don
Dear Don: You and Joe are geniuses. Joe’s daughter, however — not so much.
What a missed opportunity for her to point out to her children that neighbors can be on opposite sides, politically, and still be friends!
But of course, she does not want her children to learn this valuable lesson.
Her rejection of your and her father’s completely fair (and balanced!) compromise to her demand is a reflection of her limited capacities, and I can assume that her father is very disappointed.
Dear Amy: “Devastated” presented a tale of woe, concerning her (now ex) boyfriend’s statement that she was the “right person, wrong time.”
Thank you for the translation: “This guy is trying to break up with you.”
I went through a similar experience. I wish my former girlfriend had just said, “I’m breaking up with you,” instead of what she did, which was to hint and hedge and basically drive me crazy, until I finally gave up.
— Experienced
Dear Experienced: I’ve been there, done that, and — like you — didn’t get the memo. It is very time-consuming and embarrassing to essentially have to help someone break up with you.
Dear Amy: I’ve been dating a lovely guy.
We’ve never had “the talk” about what we are, but I know that we’re exclusive romantically/sexually with each other.
Lately I’ve become really frustrated and jealous of the amount of attention and time he gives to his friends.
He will spend days and evenings with his friend group several times a week and over the entire weekend, where I typically see him only once or twice per week.
His group of friends all work at the same company, so I don’t feel like I belong among them, and because I’m not his “girlfriend,” I can’t raise the issue to be more demanding of his time and attention.
I want him to love his friends, to do fun things, and have personal enrichment in the people he surrounds himself with.
But I feel like I’ll never be brought into the fold if my time with him is so limited because he’s always busy elsewhere.
I am more than willing to be patient, but I need help overcoming the unwanted resentment I have building toward his friends.
What is your unbiased opinion?
— Not a Girlfriend
Dear Not: He’s just not that into you. He likes you, and he likes spending time with you, but he likes his friends more. You don’t need to dig deeply into his psyche, just do the math: He likes spending more time with his friends than with you, and so he does. If he wanted to fold you into this friend group and spend time with all of his favorite people at once, he would make the effort.
Your jealousy and resentment toward his friends is unwarranted. They aren’t forcing him to spend fun weekends with them.
Perhaps your patience will be rewarded with him drifting into the relationship you want.
Just remember this: People do what they want to do. It’s that simple. Every time you find yourself drifting into that hazy territory of wondering what your guy really wants, remember that.
You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.
