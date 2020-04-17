Voyeur son may be re-offending from home

I am at the end of my rope. I just want him to go away. I realize I cannot help him but feel that abandoning him completely would kick him right over the edge.

— No Trust(fund)

Dear No Trust(fund): You need legal advice, and quickly (I am not a lawyer). No, you should not trust your son. Yes, he needs to be out of your house.

From your description, I infer that you believe your son is again trafficking in illegal “video voyeurism” — the same offense that landed him in prison — and that he is consuming and also perhaps sharing this illegal material from your home.

Now that you know about this, and because your son’s behavior puts you and others at risk (including the employees at his workplace), you are ethically bound to act on your knowledge, and report him.

If you are correct that he is re-offending, you should notify his parole officer. You might also choose to contact the lawyer who dealt with his case previously and tell him that you believe your son is re-offending — and that now you need legal advice for yourself — on how to protect yourself from your son’s actions.