Music lovers can get in touch with their inner Francophile during this season’s Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, July 14, 17 and 21.
Artistic Director Hunter Capoccioni compares French music to French Silk pie, a popular chocolate mousse dessert — both are rich, but light in texture.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done a festival that really focuses on one country. France is unique. It came into its own culturally at the end of the 19th century and in the early 20th century,” said Capoccioni.
“Paris became a hub for composers from around the world, including Americans like Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein. The music is so diverse and colorful with many different styles.”
A double bassist, Capoccioni is a Cedar Valley native and the festival’s founder. He is currently chamber music coordinator at the Shepherd School of Music in Houston.
“Bastille Day” is theme for the season’s first concert at 3 p.m. July 14 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Coincidentally, the concert will take place on Bastille Day, a national day of celebration in France. The program will feature the E-Flat Septet by Camille Saint-Saens, the Suite dans anciens of Vincent d’Indy and other works by less familiar composers.
Capoccioni has taken the unusual step of including a trumpet player, Scott Hagarty, assistant professor of trumpet at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tenn., as part of a mixed configuration including flutes, strings and piano.
“A trumpet in chamber music is a rarity, but it adds to the excitement. There is a lot of fanfare and French gaiety. It’s an uplifting, effervescent kind of program that should elicit a lot of smiles,” Capoccioni noted.
Artistically, the season creatively mixes the familiar and unfamiliar. French composers like Darius Milhaud, Vincent D’Indy, Louise Farrenc and Gabriel Pierne, for example, are not recognizable names like Mozart or Bach. Capoccioni also faced the challenge of finding chamber music at a time when culturally, French operas and ballets were all the rage.
At 7 p.m. July 17, festival musicians will set up in the ballroom at Sunnyside Country Club for “Années folles,” the Roaring ‘20s. The music juxtaposes a break with tradition with the longing for simplicity. “Salon Romantique” at 3 p.m. July 21 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, pairs Farrenc’s Piano Quintet in A Minor Op. 30 with Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 15.
The Trinitas Chamber Ensemble, featuring Michelle Cheramy (flute), Nathan Cook (cello) and Phil Roberts (piano), will be among the festival’s players. These accomplished musicians are sought-after performers and have performed around the world.
The CVCM was founded by Capoccioni 14 years ago to bring chamber music to new audiences by performing in unique and diverse venues, building community ties to the arts through collaboration, bringing native Iowa artists back to the state to perform with other Iowa-based musicians and creating a festival that is unique in Iowa.
“We have developed a reputation of excellence and quality in what we perform, in our musicianship, and in bringing in artists who have Iowa roots. We have the highest-level musicians performing at the festival, many people who are making names for themselves,” Capoccioni said.
