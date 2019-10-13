Readers can take a virtual road trip through the pages of “Midwest Architecture Journeys” and make stops at some of the region’s most interesting and defining buildings.
Edited by Zach Mortice, with an introduction by critic Alexandra Lang, the book is being released Tuesday from Belt Publishing. The Chicago Tribune says it’s one of the “books you should read right now.”
The collection of essays by architects, architecture critics and journalists celebrates the “sublime” buildings and homes designed by the likes of Louis Sullivan, as well as less obvious sites, such as the Waterloo Public Library, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Cedar Rock house in Quasqueton and Iowa’s 18 rest stops.
“It’s an assumption made that the reader will be surprised to find something ambitious, something intricate, something world building in a zone that someone, sometime declared culture- and geography-free. I scoff at that lazy lede: Who are you to know what I might expect?,” Lang notes in her introduction.
Milwaukee journalist Monica Reida grew up in Waverly, but the Waterloo Public Library holds a place in her heart as a reminder of childhood traditions. Her mom regularly drove Reida and her sister to the library 30 minutes from their home when Reida could no longer find the books she wanted at their local library.
Waterloo’s library became a family destination.
“It was there I finished the ‘Danny Dunn’ series, tore through the ‘Basil of Baker Street’ books, and received guidance from librarians after my mother said, ‘I’ve run out of book suggestions for her. She’s read everything I read at her age,’” Reida writes.
Built in 1938 as the post office, the building was converted into the public library in 1979. “As a child, I would often look at corners of the library, trying to figure out what purpose it had served during its time as a post office.”
Reida also describes vivid Edgar Britton murals painted in 1940, one depicting a picnic and another featuring a day at the National Cattle Congress fair. Although Reida hasn’t visited the library since 2010, “in my mind I wander the stacks of the library regularly.”
Opus 497
You have free articles remaining.
The Ladies Home Journal published a dozen new designs by the country’s outstanding architects starting in January 1944 and concluding with a Frank Lloyd Wright design in June 1945.
“Opus 497” was described by the magazine as a “crystal house for town or country,” writes Daniel Naegele, architect and architectural historian who has taught at Iowa State University in Ames for 18 years.
In his essay, “Making Nature Present: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Magazine House in Iowa,” Naegele explores how Cedar Rock at Quasqueton became architecturally significant. Wright, who was 78, had wanted to design an affordable middle-class house, but only one person built Opus 497. Lowell Walter of Des Moines hired Wright to design and build Cedar Rock near Walter’s hometown, Quasqueton.
Construction took place from 1948 to 1950. House Beautiful featured the home in the November 1955 issue. Naegle writes, “Unquestionably wonderful and a rare recipient of the Wright-initialed red tile of approval, the Walter house is most important as the sole, built manifestation of a highly theoretical project: an essay in would-be affordable elegance.”
Rest stops
Randy Brown uses poetry to describe “Iowa Rest Areas as Cultural Landscape: A Journey in Haiku.” A former editor for Better Homes and gardens’ Beautiful New Homes, Brown notes that, “People judge you by the restrooms you keep.” He has written a haiku for reach rest area where “I found a version of Iowa. Thank goodness, it was clean.”
The rest stops represent a new archetype. “Instead of burgers and fuel, the new rest areas are designed to sell Iowa,” he says.
There are 18 themed installations. “Harvest,” near Wilton, features a series of large agricultural-related sculptures created in 1999 by Tom Stancliffe, art professor at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, and a nationally known public art sculptor. Brown’s haiku reads: Our slogan was once ‘Iowa: a Place to Grow.’ We were younger then.”
“Midwest Architecture Journeys” features 50 black-and-white photos. It will be sold in bookstores and at online book sellers. The hardback, coffee-table quality book is $40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.