The first three wines in this list would be ideal for Thanksgiving and beyond.
Forge Cellars Classique Dry Riesling 2016
Forge Cellars is a partnership of French winemaker Louis Barruol of Chateau de Saint Cosme in Gigondas in the Rhone Valley with Americans Rick Rainey and Justin Boyette. Their rieslings do not follow the Finger Lakes style of crisp, fruity and citrusy, but they are rather more substantial in body because of long, slow fermentations. A majority of this wine was aged in neutral (used) barrels—a technique that adds body without overt oaky flavors. The result is a rich, spicy wine with flavors of poached pears and ginger. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.
Left Foot Charley Blaufrankisch 2017
Blaufrankisch, also called Lemberger or Blue Franc (a proprietary name), is best known for the lush red wines of Burgenland, in Austria. It has long made cameo appearances in New York and Washington states. This beauty from Michigan is silky and lithe, bursting with flavors of black cherries and blackberries, with just a hint of caraway spice. ABV: 13 percent.
Left Foot Charley Kerner
Kerner is an obscure grape that resembles gruner veltliner, but perhaps with a little more body. This example from Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula grew on me, its flavors and aromas of white flowers, ripe peaches and apricots expanding as the wine shrugged off the refrigerator’s chill. You may have to hunt around a bit to find it, though. ABV: 12 percent.
Domaine de Mus
This blend of grenache and cinsault is a delicious Provencal rosé, with racy flavors of melon and herbs and a slightly tart finish. The importer has sold out of the bottles, but the wine is still available in three-liter boxes, with more on the way. Keep the boxes in mind for holiday parties. This is fun, food-friendly, delicious wine. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Stobi Rose, Macedonian Republic
This is an unusual wine, not just because we don’t see many from Macedonia. It is a blend of the white rkatsiteli grape (native to Georgia) and the native Balkan red vranec. The mash-up is delicious —a basketful of fresh-picked berries with a squirt of citrus. ABV: 12 percent.
Source: Dave McIntyre, special to The Washington Post
