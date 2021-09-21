Vanquishing jock itch requires two-pronged approach

It’s important to understand that medications are only a start. Just as important is eliminating the environment that allows fungi to flourish. That means a thorough and sustained campaign to keep the affected areas very clean and very dry. And by sustained, we mean remaining vigilant from now on. Meds can ease a fungal infection in the short term, but you now know you’re susceptible to this type of condition. That means keeping the affected areas clean and dry will become part of your daily routine. If not, recurrences of the condition are likely.

We recommend that our patients who are dealing with jock itch also use a barrier method, like Butt Paste or Desitin, which are zinc oxide-based creams. Something else that has proved effective, particularly in humid climates where getting completely dry is a challenge, is using a blow dryer. Put it on the lowest heat setting so you don’t risk burning yourself, and use it to remove all residual moisture. That, along with the barrier cream, will eliminate the environment that fungi crave. You’ll also want to start wearing loose-fitting clothing, including underwear, to allow maximum air flow. And be vigilant about washing your hands, which can transfer the fungi. Also, be aware that it can take a month, or even longer, to vanquish a case of jock itch.

If your condition persists despite meds and proper hygiene, you may not actually have jock itch. Other conditions, such as lichens planus, can present with similar symptoms. We recommend that you seek out a board-certified dermatologist to make sure you’ve received an accurate diagnosis.

