Valley Lutheran School Recognized Among 2022 Best Schools in America
Valley Lutheran School Recognized Among 2022 Best Schools in America

Valley Lutheran School

CEDAR FALLS -- Valley Lutheran School is thrilled to announce that we have been recognized as a 2022 Best School by Niche, the top private school ranking website! This year, we ranked #1 in Best Private High Schools in Black Hawk County .

We've earned this ranking by scoring highly in many factors that aim to capture what it’s really like to attend Valley. While we’ve always known that Valley is a wonderful place to learn and grow, we’re so proud of our students and staff for earning this national distinction.

You can check out more about Valley on their website, vlscrusaders.org, or by attending their Open House on Monday, October 4th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Thanks again to our community for working hard every day to make Valley  worthy of national attention.

