Vaccine emergency-use authorization speeds up availability

It’s true that the trio of COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the U.S. became available at record speed. This is due, in no small part, to previous research that went into developing similar mRNA vaccines. This includes vaccine development for MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), each of which are caused by a coronavirus. So when the call went out for a vaccine targeting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, researchers weren’t starting from scratch. They were building on decades of existing research and development. Add in robust funding to the tune of about $10 billion, and project Warp Speed, a unique collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry and the federal government, got underway.

Also key to the rapid response was the vast and diverse pool of volunteers who made it possible to run multiple clinical trials at the same time. By the time vaccine developers reached the phase 3 efficacy trials, they had tens of thousands of volunteers taking part.

Bottom line — the three vaccines now authorized for emergency use by the FDA have undergone thorough and rigorous testing. All three have been found to be safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19. And each vaccine continues to undergo intense safety monitoring. As we saw in the slight pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, potential problems are addressed immediately.

We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to, please, get vaccinated. You make the world safer not only for yourself, and also but for everyone else around you.

