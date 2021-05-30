Vaccination status is dealbreaker

Dear Amy: My wife’s sister moved to the opposite coast with her husband several years ago.

She and her husband, both of whom are extremely frugal, make our home their annual, and only, vacation. While here, they spend most of their time with old high school friends; it’s clear to me that we are their “free” accommodations.

My wife does truly enjoy spending time with her sister.

That said, they’re polar opposites of us politically and are extremely conservative. They spend almost nothing while here and have treated us only once to a modestly priced dinner.

When we visit their town (we have friends there), we always stay at a hotel.

They have never offered their home, nor asked us over for dinner or drinks.

As a “good spouse,” I go along with them visiting, but wonder: Are we supposed to host them for the rest of our lives? I know my wife will never say no.

Also, my sister-in-law refuses to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She is against wearing a mask and getting the vaccine. I realize this is her choice. However, I do not wish to host anyone in my home who refuses to be vaccinated.