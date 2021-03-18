Using nasal antiseptic kills bacteria, not viruses

We heard from a number of readers asking if the vaccine is safe for people with disorders such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Both the Parkinson’s Foundation and the National MS Foundation convened panels of experts to research this question. Their conclusions are that, yes, individuals with these diseases should get vaccinated. It’s important to note that these recommendations apply only to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

A reader with Type O blood, which has been linked to a lower risk of serious illness with COVID-19, wondered about her need for a vaccine. “Do I need to get the vaccine since I have a low risk of getting COVID-19? If so, which one is best for me to get?” Yes, we recommend that our patients with Type O blood get

vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, whichever is available.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.