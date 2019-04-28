This year, we’re highlighting some of my Social Security account’s time-saving features. You can help spread the word. Once your friends and family create a secure account, they’ll see that we already have their earnings history and information to estimate what they could receive once they start collecting benefits. With a secure, personal account, they can also:
- Request a replacement Social Security card;
- Set up or change direct deposit;
- Get a proof of income letter;
- Change their address, if they receive benefits;
- Check the status of their Social Security application; and
- Get a SSA-1099 form
Join our efforts to promote National Social Security Month and encourage others to see what they can do online! You can find materials to help share our message on the Communications Resource Center. You can also share our social media posts on Facebook and Twitter; add a few sentences about what Social Security means to you. Your voice matters. Let’s work together to show that we’re there through life’s journey, this month and every month.
