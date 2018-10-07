Try 1 month for 99¢
UNI School of Music

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa School of Music will host a 130th anniversary celebration and reunion of the Women’s Chorus on Friday and Saturday.

Events will include a reunion concert, featuring current Women’s Chorus members as well as returning alumni singers, at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, as well as campus tours, rehearsals, a banquet dinner, and time to socialize and visit the Cedar Valley.

The Women’s Chorus holds the distinction of having the longest ongoing performance tradition on campus with a heritage that reaches back to the university’s beginnings as the Iowa State Teachers College.

The ensemble includes both music majors and non-music majors.

To register to participate or to find more information, go to music.uni.edu/wcreunion.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments