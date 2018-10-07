CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa School of Music will host a 130th anniversary celebration and reunion of the Women’s Chorus on Friday and Saturday.
Events will include a reunion concert, featuring current Women’s Chorus members as well as returning alumni singers, at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, as well as campus tours, rehearsals, a banquet dinner, and time to socialize and visit the Cedar Valley.
The Women’s Chorus holds the distinction of having the longest ongoing performance tradition on campus with a heritage that reaches back to the university’s beginnings as the Iowa State Teachers College.
The ensemble includes both music majors and non-music majors.
To register to participate or to find more information, go to music.uni.edu/wcreunion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.