UNI helps bring Cedar Valley fashion and cultural event to Waterloo

“The Expo seeks to provide equitable access to arts, culture and career

exploration, in an inclusive, vibrant and positive community environment.”

Founded as the Cedar Valley Fashion Week by Joy Briscoe, talent

acquisition and outreach specialist for Waterloo Schools and Career Center, the expo started as a series of programming celebrating innovation in fashion,

arts, music, hair and entertainment in collaboration with the University of Northern Iowa Black Student Union and TAPP.

Saturday’s runway show will feature the work of UNI Textiles and Apparel Program (TAPP) alum Keyaira Miller, who will use the expo to launch her own line of children’s clothes under the label “HarlemsKlubHouse.” The former 20 Under 40 winner now works as a product developer for women’s fashions at Amazon, where she oversaw the launch of the new Gen Y fashion brand, Wild Meadow, and received an award for the success of the brand from Amazon.

Miller will also be a speaker at the SHIPHT Youth Opportunity Accelerator, which will feature a stellar cast of speakers to support equity in entrepreneurship and technology at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Waterloo Career Center.