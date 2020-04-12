Unforgettable: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra's 90-year history is inspiring

“Today’s entertainment decisions aren’t just about where to spend your money in the community and competing with other arts entities for those dollars. People are staying at home and streaming entertainment.”

The symphony’s desire is to give people a reason to venture out of their homes and into the Great Hall at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Performances also take place at such venues as the new Diamond Event Center, also in Cedar Falls, and the Brown Derby Ballroom and RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.

“We’re fortunate to have a venue like GBPAC. For much of its history, the orchestra played in high school auditoriums. Now there are many special places audiences can experience a symphony performance. That has opened up our outreach to a diverse group of people,” said Frevert.

Weinberger said the orchestra has a great reputation for musicianship, one of the reasons that guest artists enjoy performing here. “And the venue is wonderful. All of that is a testament to our ability to spread the word about the orchestra.

“I couldn’t have imagined that I would be here 20 years later. I couldn’t have foreseen being part of an organization that has such a wonderful history and legacy,” he said.