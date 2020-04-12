You are the owner of this article.
Unforgettable: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra's 90-year history is inspiring
Unforgettable: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra's 90-year history is inspiring

WATERLOO – Compelling. Innovative. Unexpected.

All three words have been used to describe concerts performed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. It is by intention, said Jason Weinberger.

“We try to get the message out that we perform all kind of programs. People can experience new music, innovative pieces, contemporary works, and the big works, the most famous classical works of all time. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to perform music that provides real-life inspirational moments and unforgettable experiences,” said Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor.

The orchestra has been giving audiences those moments throughout its 90-year history. Over the years, audiences have heard a rich repertoire of major works like Mozart’s “Requiem” and Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. It has played accompaniment to films like Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and hosted guest artists like Yo Yo Ma, Isaac Stern, Doc Severinsen, Simone Dinnerstein, Brandi Carlisle and Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera.

Inventive collaborations with nationally-known illustrator and Cedar Falls resident Gary Kelley have lead to such concerts as Duke Ellington’s “The Nutcracker Suite” and Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” and “The Planets Reimagined.”

“Using a broad brushstroke, the health of the symphony and the health of the arts is a reflection of the soul of a community. It says a lot about a community when there is the opportunity to experience and be inspired by beauty,” said Executive Director Rich Frevert.

“Today’s entertainment decisions aren’t just about where to spend your money in the community and competing with other arts entities for those dollars. People are staying at home and streaming entertainment.”

The symphony’s desire is to give people a reason to venture out of their homes and into the Great Hall at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Performances also take place at such venues as the new Diamond Event Center, also in Cedar Falls, and the Brown Derby Ballroom and RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.

“We’re fortunate to have a venue like GBPAC. For much of its history, the orchestra played in high school auditoriums. Now there are many special places audiences can experience a symphony performance. That has opened up our outreach to a diverse group of people,” said Frevert.

Weinberger said the orchestra has a great reputation for musicianship, one of the reasons that guest artists enjoy performing here. “And the venue is wonderful. All of that is a testament to our ability to spread the word about the orchestra.

“I couldn’t have imagined that I would be here 20 years later. I couldn’t have foreseen being part of an organization that has such a wonderful history and legacy,” he said.

The Waterloo Symphony was founded in 1929. A notice appeared in the Waterloo Courier announcing its establishment with an accompanying photo featuring 75 musicians. Four men are credited with the founding: G.T. Bennett, East Waterloo High School Orchestra director; Ralph Pronk, West Waterloo High School Orchestra director; Cressy Whalen, president of the Waterloo Musicians Union; and the late Myron Russell, emeritus head of the University of Northern Iowa School of Music.

The first concert took place Feb. 6, 1930, at East High School. Bennett shared conducting honors with Pronk. Two soloists from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) performed, tenor William E. Hayes and Myron Russell on French horn.

Charter sponsors underwrote the cost of the orchestra, including the University Women’s Club, Business and Professional Women’s Club, the B Natural Club and the Waterloo Supervisor’s Club. Early endorsers were Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Optimist and Y-Men’s clubs, American Legion and the Chamber of Commerce.

“I think of all the events that have happened during the 90 years of the symphony’s existence – the 1929 stock market crash, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, the upheavals in society and economics,” Frevert marveled.

“Through it all, music has been a comfort and inspiration. What else can bring us together like music?”

Community support is vital to the orchestra’s success, and the landscape continues to shift. There has been a transition from season tickets to buyers who want to pick and choose their concerts, for example, and the push to bring in new patrons is ongoing. Traditional symphony guilds have transitioned into Membership Experiences that appeal to a broader audience, including families.

“We are taking a comprehensive look at our programming and audience patterns to see where we can go from here and enhance experiences. That drives our legacy, and we believe the future has limitless possibilities for the orchestra,” Frevert added.

Conductors

There have been 16 conductors in the syphony's history. Two of the symphony's founders, G.T. Bennett and Ralph Pronk, conducted the first two concerts in 1930, after the orchestra was established in 1929.  

Other conductors have been:

Dr. Edward Kurtz, 1931-1935

George Dasch, 1935-1944

Jeanette Sheerer, 1944

Otto Jelinek, 1947-1955

Matys Abas, 1955-1958

Myron Russell, 1958-1971

Donald Wendt, acting music director, 1971-1972

Lathon Jernigan, resident conductor, 1972-1974

Joseph Giunta, music director/conductor, 1974-1992

1992-1993 Music Director Search

1993-1994 Music Director Search

Elizabeth Schulze, 1994-1997

John LoPiccolo, 1998

Jack Graham, acting music director/conductor, 1998-2000

Richard Rosenberg, 2000-2001

Richard Rosenberg, prinipal guest conductor, 2001-02

Jason Weinberger, Music Director, 2002 to current

Commissioned works, 2009-2019

  • Jake Romig, “Replicas” with Ashlee Mack, piano (world premiere), 2019
  • Philip Glass - Piano Concerto No. 3 with Simone Dinnerstein (wcfsymphony co-commission), 2018
  • Adam Schoenberg, Scatter Concerto with PROJECT Tri0 (wcfsymphony co-commission), 2017
  • Paul Price-Brenner, “The Conjuring Wand” (world premiere), 2016
  • Jerome Margolis, “Rivers Run Free” (world premiere); Daniel Roumain, “A Young Person’s GPS for Our Orchestra” (world premiere), 2015
  • Daniel Gilliam, “Sweet Rivers” (world premiere); Brooke Joyce, “Uné Cite Moderne” with Heather Armstrong, oboe (world premiere), 2014
  • Michael Gilbertson, “Tragedy Tomorrow” (world premiere), 2011
  • Philip Wharton, Symphony No.1 (world premiere); Miguel Atwood, “Ferguson after J Dilla -- Suite for Ma Dukes,” full orchestra version (world premiere), 2010
  • Visual commissions with The New Live and Gary Kelley, “Planets, Reimagined,” “Rhapsody in Blue & Three Black Kings,” “Nacthmusik,” “A New Nutcracker,” “To The New World,” 2009-2019
