Twitter follower might be creeping across the border

I ran into the father 20 years ago in a work-related setting and couldn’t believe how warm and helpful he was.

I would like to reach out to the father and let him know what high regard I have for him. In raising my kids, I have often thought of him and wanted to emulate his positive behavior.

I have no desire to seek out the son (my former friend in high school). I realize it might seem a little odd to the old friend that I would reach out to his father, but not to him, so how should I handle this?

— Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: You are almost 60 years old. High school is long behind you. If you have this older man’s contact information, then write him a note. Unless you need to contact the son to obtain his dad’s address, there is no need for you to include the son in your outreach.

This is a very thoughtful and kind thing for you to do. Don’t overthink it — just do it.

Dear Amy: I disagree with your response to “Deceived,” who attended a wedding ceremony and reception, and later learned the wedding wasn’t legitimate (no wedding license).