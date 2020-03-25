Twenty-something struggles with work-life balance

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I are in our early 20s. We have been in a long-distance relationship for 18 months.
He is my first major love and relationship. Now our current (yet tentative) plan is to move in together after my Ph.D. is done and his business settles. He is very supportive and I’m happy being with him. However, I’m not sure if I’m ready.
I’ve lost myself as I put so much energy, time and effort to our relationship, instead of investing in myself. I became emotional and I’m not as productive or disciplined as I was. I don’t know how to balance myself, as this is my first relationship. I’m not sure if a relationship is good for me or I’m ready to be in one. I want to focus and invest in myself without his influence because I’m scared of losing myself even more.
My boyfriend wants to be supportive, but we are both so clueless. Should we break up, or find a balance?
Is there a way to be in a relationship and still be your most productive/career-driven self in your 20s?
— Unsure
Dear Unsure: Regardless of the plans you two have made, you should dial in to that feeling in your gut.
Your early-20s is a time of emotional development and exploration, and in that sense, your concern about this demonstrates that you are right on track.
The ideal — for you, for your guy, and for everyone — is to find a healthy balance, in your life and relationships. It is not unusual to feel like you’ve “lost” yourself when you first fall in love. It’s called “falling” for a reason.
That sensation of tumbling through space is thrilling, but it is frightening, too. And yes, obsessively feeding one relationship will curtail your own personal and career progress. Remember, the primary relationship in your life will always be the one you have with yourself.
You should choose to live wherever your Ph.D. takes you, in order to build a career in your field, and no — given how you are feeling, you should not cohabit until you are absolutely certain.
If you move to his city, renting a room in a group house (instead of cohabiting) might be a good idea for you.
Dear Amy: Why is there a stigma about living with your parents?
In many cultures around the world multi-generational households are considered the norm. No stigma exists.
My home is in a very high rent area where people pay as much as two-thirds of their income for housing.
You have free articles remaining.
I decided to rent out two bedrooms. My renters each have their own area in the house, as do I. My tenants are my adult children. All expenses are split equally, as are household duties as defined in our tenant contract.
We respect each other’s privacy.
The advantages of this arrangement allow for each of us to pay far less than we would living on our own. We all get to live in a well-maintained, nice home in a part of the country we love.
We take care of each other’s pets when someone is away.
We live with people we know and trust.
So far, this is working well for us.
— Lea, in Santa Cruz, CA
Dear Lea: This arrangement sounds ideal. I agree with you that the North American concept of rugged individualism may have created a stigma about adults living with their folks, but this same concept also allows you to ignore the stigma, and live as you please.
Dear Amy: Your advice to “Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow” was off base.
This girls’ volleyball coach had insisted that she shave her arm pits and legs.
She wears a “uniform,” as in, the coach wants his team to look “uniform.”
If this young woman wants to play volleyball that badly, then she should follow the coaches’ rules.
Sure, there is gender discrimination in the world, but this smacks of too much micro-feedback, and to call it discrimination goes way too far.
Instead of supporting the coach and his idea of how to be proud of his team, you rule in favor of a young teenager who now learns that she can go over his head to the school administrator for stupid stuff.
— Margie
Dear Margie: In my mind, demanding that this young athlete shave her body is the essence of “micro-feedback.” As I said in my response, unless male volleyball players are also asked to shave, I think this girl should be left alone.
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
Latest local coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
Local church leaders are using use technology and social media platforms to serve the spiritual needs of their congregations while their churches remain closed to the public.
Curbside service at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital has been put into place to safeguard the health of pet owners, veterinarians and staff while continuing to treat pets.
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
As schools close for weeks and more people work remotely to protect against the spread of COVID-19, other kinds of risks may be rising for some of the most vulnerable in society.
The state announced Saturday that there are now 68 positive cases in Iowa. Fayette County also has its first case.
The city of Cedar Falls is relaxing parking requirements in its downtown and College Hill business districts as fewer people shop due to COVID-19 concerns.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
The special election for an at-large City Council seat has been rescheduled to July 7 by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate as the community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Black Hawk County health officials explain why everybody can't get a coronavirus test.
Do you have a car and a willingness to help seniors stay healthy and fed during the COVID-19 crisis? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
The Black Hawk County Jail announced Wednesday it was allowing two free phone calls per inmate per week after it suspended all visitors to the facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATERLOO — The beer wasn’t green, but it was ready to flow at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Jameson’s Public House on Tuesday.
Coronavirus forces postponement of elective surgeries, procedures at MercyOne; UnityPoint restricts visitors
Elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing were being postponed at MercyOne's Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers until further notice, hospital officials announced Tuesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
Contact Amy Dickinson at askamy@tribpub.com. Follow her on Twitter or like her on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!