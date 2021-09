WATERLOO -- Catholic Daughters, Court #49, recently awarded $1000 scholarships and certificates to two area students.

They are: Elysse Trost and Maggie Lupkes.

Elysse graduated from Columbus Catholic School and now attends ISU. She is pursing a career in Genetics and Nutritional Sciences.

Maggie graduated from Columbus Catholic School and now attends ISU as well. She studies Animal Sciences/Agribusiness.

Congratulations!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0