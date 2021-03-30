Trigeminal neuralgia is painful but rare

Although TN can occur at any age, it has been linked to the aging process and is most often seen in people over the age of 50. It’s also more common in women than in men. The main cause is believed to be contact between the trigeminal nerve and one of the blood vessels located where the nerve exits the brainstem. There is some evidence that TN runs in families. Researchers suspect this may be due to inherited blood vessel configurations. The condition is also associated with disorders such as multiple sclerosis, in which the protective myelin sheath that covers many of the nerves in the body suffers damage.

Treatment for TN begins with medications. Anticonvulsants and antispasmodics have been found to be somewhat successful at suppressing the trigeminal nerve’s sporadic firing. Up to 90% of patients report at least partial pain relief. Unfortunately, the effectiveness of these drugs often plateaus and then fades. Some patients find they are unable to tolerate the drugs’ challenging side effects, which can include dizziness, nausea, fatigue, drowsiness and tremor.

When drug therapies prove ineffective, surgery can become an option. This ranges from the use of radiation or chemicals to damage the nerve and “jumble” the pain pathways, to major surgery to separate the trigeminal nerve from the blood vessel that is compressing it.

Most recently, several small studies have found localized injections of Botox to be quite effective at suppressing nerve activity. This resulted in markedly fewer episodes and less pain. Study participants reported that the benefits lasted for three or more months. Although this is a promising avenue of inquiry, Botox is not yet an approved treatment for TN.

