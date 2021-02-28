Treats & sweets for Easter & spring

Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding 1 tablespoon of the lemon extract and vanilla. Spoon 3 tablespoons of batter into 24 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake as directed on package for cupcakes. Cool cupcakes on wire rack.

Meanwhile, for the bunny feet, microwave white chocolate chips in medium microwavable bowl on HIGH 30 seconds. Stir, then return to microwave and heat in 10-second increments until mostly melted. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Spoon into pastry bag or resealable plastic bag. Snip a small corner from bag. Pipe out 24 pairs of bunny feet using the melted white chocolate onto parchment or wax paper-lined cookie sheet. Try to make pairs that are the same size. Use a toothpick to smooth out any bumps or rough edges, and gently tap the cookie sheet on the counter to help the white chocolate settle. Allow white chocolate to harden (2 minutes in the freezer or 15 minutes in the refrigerator).