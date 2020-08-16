Toxic gossip defines relationship with in-laws

Why do your in-laws know about your finances? How do they know the intricacies of your family’s decisions? They know because you or your wife told them. And you know about their harsh assumptions because (presumably) your wife relayed all of this back to you. I’m not blaming her, and you shouldn’t, either. This was the family she grew up in, and this is what she knows about how people relate.

Dear Amy: When does the family’s house cease being the “go to” place for adult kids to flop in whenever they are in between jobs, relationships, or apartments, or, basically, whenever they feel like it?

Honestly, I love my kids, but I have had it. My husband and I are still both working very demanding full-time jobs, and as we near retirement, I wonder when I get to retire from hosting our kids.

The other day, I heard one of our daughters (we have four) tell her friend, “Hey, no one is going to stop me from staying in my own house.” This was right after she announced that she was coming home for two weeks — “or longer … it depends on my work schedule.” She has her own apartment 200 miles away!