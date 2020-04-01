Toxic family leaves a mark

Dear Readers: Because of syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks in advance of publication. Due to this time lag, the Q&A’s will not reflect the latest information about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.
Dear Amy: I have abandonment issues. My biological mother left me when I was a baby. Due to the extreme parental neglect in my infancy, the courts awarded custody to my paternal grandmother. My father moved in with her as well.
In my mind, my father “saved” me from a world I could’ve died in, but the truth is, he was just as responsible for my neglect.
My father remarried, and my grandmother allowed me to live with my dad in his new home with his new wife. I called her “Mom” until she passed away.
Mom was not affectionate toward me. She was very strict.
Fast-forward to now. I am 50 years old. My biological mother and stepmother are both dead. My father remarried again and moved hundreds of miles away.
My issue is a new resentment toward my father. Having learned that he wasn’t the saint I always thought him to be, I find I don’t want to speak to him much.
I love him very much, but I’m hurt that every woman in his life has had such an influence on him to the neglect of not just me, but also my two half-sisters.
I don’t really want to go down this path. My bitterness toward my biological mother, and lack of love from the woman that raised me has made me a cold person toward family. I feel more empathy toward strangers than my own relations (sometimes, even my own children, which I am acutely ashamed of).
Therapy is not easily accessible in my rural area, so I’m left to my own devices.
What advice can you provide that may warm my heart toward the very few that have loved me?
— Heart Two Sizes Too Small
Dear Heart: You already seem to have a lot of insight about your challenging past. You have made the connection between the neglect you suffered as a child and your own hesitance (or inability) to express affection toward family members. Insight is a positive start, and you can definitely continue to grow and change.
As a child, your emotional needs weren’t met. Your mother abandoned you and then the other adults in your life didn’t provide an emotionally safe and nurturing environment.
To love others fully, you have to learn to fully love yourself. Loving yourself doesn’t mean you are arrogantly declaring how great you are, but that you are learning to accept and embrace your own vulnerability, owning your own mistakes, and leaning into your determination to do better. Your very efforts toward healing and self-love should be considered your first triumph.
One way to love others is to physically be there for them. Be present, especially for your children. Show up for them. Express an interest in their lives and be bravely expressive toward them. You should tell them your own story, share your insight, express the desire to be better, and tell them you are in their corner — through good times and bad. You are trying to break a generational chain of neglect, so understand that your kids may be bewildered, hurting and affection-starved, too.
You would benefit from reading “Healing Your Emotional Self,” by Beverly Engel.
Dear Amy: I am an average-attractive single woman who lives in a big city.
I am frequently approached by men of other races that flirt with me and try to get my phone number.
How do I tell them I am not interested without offending them? I stick to my own kind.
— No Thanks
Dear No Thanks: It is fairly easy to say, “No thank you.” But if you truly want to repel these interested men, you could tell them the truth: “No offense, but I’m a racist.”
They should leave you alone after that.
Dear Amy: Thank you for your response to “Shy in Boston,” the shy guy who was wondering how to possibly meet a nice woman in the supermarket.
It may sound like a cliché, but this is how I met my husband! He somewhat shyly asked me for advice about produce.
The rest is history. We’re celebrating 15 years of marriage this year.
— Happily Together
Dear Together: “I need a price check for happily-ever-after on Aisle One!”
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
Latest local coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin Bros. Distributing is laying off some employees as the food service company braces for "significant disruption" from coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The state reported fewer new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from the day before, but it's too early to tell if that's due to social distancing measures flattening the curve or an anomaly.
The 67-year-old minister for Clarksville Church of Christ over the past 22 years is in a difficult position at the hospital.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson had "several" conversations with organizations and groups about their failure to abide the large gathering rules.
The city of Evansdale is closing its playground areas and play structures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility, where 21 people have been infected.
The fourth death came out of Linn County.
Local and state officials declined to tell the public any details surrounding the death, including whether the man had been receiving medical care or was quarantined from others.
"Our incident command center has been in the process for weeks for all the what-ifs. We are preparing for a surge we hope doesn’t happen.”
Northeastern Iowa communities are being inspired to stage teddy bear hunts to cheer children and unite neighborhoods by the award-winning children’s book , “Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen.
"I think it's a matter of, it's the same case, so I think maybe it's a matter of data entry ... Sometimes this happens."
Teachers in Hudson and Cedar Falls organized parades and drove past students' homes as schools finished the second week of a shutdown to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.
A local manufacturing operation stands ready to provide critical needs to industries that may be lacking supplies during the widespread coronavirus pandemic.
The church's lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer.
Area counties reporting new positive cases are Buchanan, Benton, Tama and Fayette counties.
The superintendents of Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools said they were hoping that they would get a week's notice if Reynolds decided to extend the time that public schools would not be in session.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the 34 new cases just before noon Thursday.
Waterloo Region Airport sees canceled flights, drop in passengers as COVID-19 depresses travel.
The Cedar Valley's educational and manufacturing community are stepping up to produce face shield and other items desperately needed by medical providers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not needed right now, with Iowans observing voluntary restrictions, she says
Families delay funerals, putting grief on hold to adhere to restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Black Hawk County officials will begin "a series of meetings" to prepare for a shelter-in-place scenario absent any statewide shutdowns.
"I was thinking, if I had it, I would feel it by now -- I was relatively asymptomatic. I was stunned."
Dr. Alex Ulfers is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
The couple have done live workouts on Facebook at 4:30 p.m.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
Black Hawk County has one new positive case of coronavirus, with local health officials saying it was not related to the other three cases but was travel-related, meaning the county currently had no documented community spread as of Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer said she remained "hopeful" that the Phase 3 stimulus package could surmount political differences and pass quickly out of the Senate to get cash in the hands of Iowans soon as the pandemic wore on.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
In the midst of COVID-19 uncertaintly, people still love eating great food -- and are seeking it out to-go or delivery at local restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open.
