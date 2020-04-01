Toxic family leaves a mark

Dear Readers: Because of syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks in advance of publication. Due to this time lag, the Q&A’s will not reflect the latest information about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: I have abandonment issues. My biological mother left me when I was a baby. Due to the extreme parental neglect in my infancy, the courts awarded custody to my paternal grandmother. My father moved in with her as well.

In my mind, my father “saved” me from a world I could’ve died in, but the truth is, he was just as responsible for my neglect.

My father remarried, and my grandmother allowed me to live with my dad in his new home with his new wife. I called her “Mom” until she passed away.

Mom was not affectionate toward me. She was very strict.

Fast-forward to now. I am 50 years old. My biological mother and stepmother are both dead. My father remarried again and moved hundreds of miles away.

My issue is a new resentment toward my father. Having learned that he wasn’t the saint I always thought him to be, I find I don’t want to speak to him much.