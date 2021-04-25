Top kitchen and bath design trends to watch

Do you want to know what’s popular for kitchen and bath spaces for 2021? There’s no better barometer for the biggest trends than the annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, where top designers and brands gather to hobnob about the year’s leading innovations and trends.

Although KBIS was virtual this year, there are plenty of exciting trends that homeowners will want to see as they plan their home improvement and interior design projects:

Purposeful designs: Today’s designs can’t just look good; they need to stand up to the high demands of busy households. For example, luxury kitchen brand Signature Kitchen Suite blends innovation and high-end design with a brand new—and highly customizable—undercounter convertible drawer refrigerator. Precise temperatures make this the perfect way to maintain the freshness and integrity of foods, with six temperature zones—pantry, fridge, bar, seafood, meat or freezer settings—flexing from -7 to 50 degrees independently in each drawer.