Toenail fungus remedies about in readers' letters

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. Once again, a column about the challenges of dealing with toenail fungus has brought a bumper crop of mail, with many of you sharing home remedies. Although the evidence for these types of natural agents remains limited, some people do find them helpful.

— A reader from Napa, California, had success with a friend’s approach. “I was plagued with this on both large toes, and several remedies, including Vicks VapoRub, didn’t help,” she wrote. “A friend recommended powdered Ajax cleanser, and that did the trick. A small amount on a nail brush used to scrub the affected nail every day was effective.”

— A reader from Newport News, Virginia, also followed a friend’s advice. “I did everything I could to rid myself of the dreaded toenail fungus, and nothing helped. Then a friend suggested rubbing a capsule of vitamin E oil on my affected nails daily, and it worked!” she wrote. “Of course, it has taken awhile for the nails to grow out, but soon they looked normal again.”

— Several readers shared that, although various home remedies for toenail fungus yielded temporary improvement, it was only when they used a systemic antifungal medication prescribed by their doctors that they saw long-lasting results.