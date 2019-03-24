CEDAR FALLS – Three concerts in a single day.
The wcfsymphony will have to pace itself to perform “energico” – energetically – as the musicians present a concert in triplets. While it may sound like some kind of record, this happens every spring.
Today, about 4,000 fourth- through sixth-graders from an eight-county radius will fill the Great Hall at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center for the annual Youth Concerts. The free concerts are sold to capacity, and each performance will feature the full orchestra.
Youth concerts are a long tradition for the wcfsymphony and continue to be important to the orchestra for numerous reasons, says Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to do a couple of things: First, to be part of general education in the community and support music education; and second, kids who attend the concerts are at the age when they’re plugging into general music education and choosing their own musical activities, so the timing is right.”
Attending a concert and hearing professional musicians perform may inspire a student’s interest in learning to play an instrument and encourages music as a lifelong pursuit, whether as a performer or audience member. It’s also a tangible experience where students can learn about the orchestra and musical concepts.
This year’s youth concerts will focus on the symphony’s new collaboration with award-winning illustrator Gary Kelley of Cedar Falls. “To the New World” tells the story of Antonin Dvorak’s journey to America and his experiences in Iowa, featuring Kelley’s original artwork.
“It’s not the first time we’ve done youth concerts featuring Gary’s work, and not the first time the orchestra has played Dvorak, who is such an important part of Iowa’s music history,” Weinberger says.
“We develop the youth concerts program based on themes and works we’re already doing, so we can offer the highest quality programming. Because of the nature of this program, we have some pretty creative themes going on.”
Kelley’s evocative visual narrative will transport audiences through the landscapes of Dvorak’s life, accompanied by the performance of the composer’s music.
Public spring concert
On April 13, the wcfsymphony will premiere the full multimedia concert experience, “To the New World,” for the public. The performance in the GBPAC Great Hall will feature selections from Dvorak’s “New World Symphony,” “American Suite,” “Slavonic Dances” and other works.
In addition, Kelley has created a zine inspired by Dvorak’s journey to America. It is currently available for purchase through the Waterloo-Cedar Falls symphony office. All proceeds support the symphony.
“Everything has come together in a unique way. As a musician, I’ve always been interested in presenting Dvorak’s music, particularly music connected to his time in America and in Spillville. The subject overlaps our educational programming because it’s such an important part of the cultural and general history of Iowa,” says Weinberger.
The story has been told before, but the conductor believes what is missing “are subtle ideas about the cultural exchange that occurred and the inspiration Dvorak took home after his stay in America.”
Youth and public concerts are meant to provide a nuanced but vivid picture of the Bohemian composer, who is considered a pioneer in the history of European music. His compositions reflect a blending of art or classical music and Czech folk songs.
The sweeping collaboration between the wcfsymphony and Kelley explores Dvorak’s youth, his passion for folk music and new influences he felt while teaching at New York’s National Conservatory in 1892, followed by a summer in Spillville, Iowa.
“And of course, it goes without saying that with a multimedia presentation like this, we want it to be a visceral experience for the audience,” he adds.
