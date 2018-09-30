It’s fall, which means gyms, golf courses and sports clubs are full of new participants using the beginning of the school year as a reason to jump-start their fitness goals, and old clients returning from lazy weeks of vacation. The one aspect they should all be paying attention to: principles of progression.
Getting started
If you’re a neophyte or have been out of your routine for six months or longer, small and frequent doses of exercise are the way to go. Washington personal trainer Elizabeth Brooks suggests starting with light cardio for 20 minutes three times a week, weight-bearing exercise for 20 minutes two times a week, as well as 10 minutes of daily stretching. That’s a combined 150 minutes of exercise per week — similar to government guidelines.
“But that’s just a base. You still need to think about how you can keep moving throughout the day, every day,” Brooks says.
For those who have been semiactive during the summer or just away for a short while, Brooks’s recommendations are different. “If you’ve been away for a few weeks, you might start back with the same activities you were doing before your break, just decrease the intensity,” she says. Instead of doing a regular pullup you might do a modified one (where the feet rest on the floor, the bar is only a few feet off the ground and your body is at an incline).
Progressing
Max Prokopy is an exercise physiologist at the SPEED Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Medicine (the acronym stands for Strength, Power, Endurance, Education and Development). He offers these guidelines for increasing intensity:
- Easy to moderate running:
- No more than a 10 percent increase in distance or duration per week, so a 20-minute run becomes 22 minutes, or a 2-mile run becomes 2.2 miles.
- Golfing:
- No more than a 20 percent game-time increase per week.
Prokopy says increasing intensity too quickly — going from nothing to four consecutive days of 18 to 36 holes — often means that aspects such as swing technique become compromised, and injuries or severe soreness and fatigue can be the fallout.
For weights, the timing and level of progression are more difficult to gauge. Adding 10 percent a week for bench press would mean you could become a bodybuilder in no time. Or, more likely, get hurt. “Basically, the greater the intensity of the exercise, the more gradual the increase,” Prokopy says. He and the other experts suggest using form, ease and level of soreness as indications that it’s time to — slightly — increase the amount of weight.
In fact, form, ease and soreness can be important indicators of when to progress any fitness routine, and might serve athletes better than automatic increases in distance, duration or weight. “Listen to the body,” Brooks says.
Maintaining progression
“I always tell my clients that when it comes to fitness we want to focus on being well-rounded and not to get too focused on numbers,” says Mike Tanoory, a personal trainer in Washington. By numbers, he’s referring to those on your scale, your Garmin watch or your dumbbells. So rather than, for example, getting caught up in running at a certain clip, mix it up and hit several facets of fitness, such as range of motion, coordination, balance and strength, as well as cardio.
Being well-rounded isn’t just a great way to stay injury-free, Tanoory says, but also to keep workouts interesting so that hopefully we continue to do them every day for the rest of our lives. Being sedentary during the week and then working like a college athlete during the weekend is a sure route to injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.