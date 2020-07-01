Tips for the perfect summer camping trip

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After spending the past few months cooped up, the urge to get out and explore the great outdoors is stronger than ever. But, the pandemic has left many wary of travel by air, rail, bus and other means of mass transportation. Instead, travelers are packing up their families and taking to the road.

According to AAA, car trips will account for 97% of the favored mode of transportation this summer.

From roughing it in the backwoods to glamping in a fully-furnished yurt, there are many campsite options to choose from when planning. First, you'll want to decide what type of experience you are hoping to enjoy.

Are you pulling a camper trailer or a tent?

Do you want to drive up, stake out your tent and be relaxing next to the campfire within an hour?

Do you want to grab your pack and hike out to the backcountry where there are no maintained roads or trails?

Once you've decided, do your research to find the campsite that meets your needs by visiting websites for campgrounds nearby or your state's Department of Natural Resources.

Before you hit the road, you'll want to take care of some basic vehicle maintenance to help avoid running into issues during your trip.