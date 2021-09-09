Time, misinfo complicate teaching 9/11 to kids born after it

It's important, Gardner says, that students hear about those who died, the aftermath, related deaths that came later, and the lessons learned.

“We made that pledge to never forget,” he says.

Corey Winchester, a high school history teacher in Evanston, Illinois, tries to teach about Sept. 11 not as just a moment in time but “something that we’re still interacting with” and a lesson about perspectives. That means he might make connections to it while teaching about internment of Japanese-Americans or the Vietnam War, he says.

For some teachers, incorporating personal stories helps drive home the wide impact of 9/11. Liz Prince is having her fifth graders at DeSoto Central Elementary school in Southaven, Mississippi, record an interview with someone they know about a Sept. 11 experience, then share it with classmates. She also ordered books to help with age-appropriate explanations about places that were targeted and people who died.

But Prince says she’s not ready to discuss Afghanistan, which she considers too political for her classroom.